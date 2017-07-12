Overview

Dr. Cesar Vazquez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Vazquez works at Dr. Cesar Vazquez in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

