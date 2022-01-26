See All Neurosurgeons in Royal Oak, MI
Dr. Cesar Serrano Almeida, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Cesar Serrano Almeida, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT CLOUD HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY.

They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Chiari Malformation Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    3555 W 13 Mile Rd Ste N300, Royal Oak, MI 48073

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 26, 2022
    He provides excellent care to my son. he is always available for questions or anything we need. My kid loves the way he interacts with him. we totally recommend him.
    Neurokid mom — Jan 26, 2022
    About Dr. Cesar Serrano Almeida, MD

    Neurosurgery
    • Neurosurgery
    18 years of experience
    • 18 years of experience
    English
    • English
    1356690374
    • 1356690374
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT CLOUD HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cesar Serrano Almeida, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serrano Almeida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Serrano Almeida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Serrano Almeida has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Chiari Malformation Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Serrano Almeida on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Serrano Almeida. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serrano Almeida.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serrano Almeida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serrano Almeida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

