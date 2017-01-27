Overview

Dr. Cesar Sanz, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Downstate Med Ctr-SUNY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Sanz works at Colon and Rectal Surgical Specialists of New York in Garden City, NY with other offices in Melville, NY and Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.