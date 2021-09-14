Dr. Cesar Santiago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santiago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cesar Santiago, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cesar Santiago, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Santiago works at
Locations
Arrhythmia Associates of South Texas545 Creekside Xing Ste 218, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 217-9794
Baycare Medical Group Inc4301 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 879-5010Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Colorectal Specialists295A Midland Pkwy Ste 130, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 695-2720
Resolute Health555 Creekside Xing, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 500-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had a wonderful first visit and he scheduled surgery in October 2021. I feel very comfortable with him and his staff so fare. Dianna Scarboro Colleton County S,C, He explained the surgical procedure to my daughter and myself and did not rush.
About Dr. Cesar Santiago, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1659396406
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami and Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Ponce School of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santiago has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santiago accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santiago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santiago has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance and Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santiago on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Santiago speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Santiago. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santiago.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santiago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santiago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.