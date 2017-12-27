Dr. Cesar Salazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cesar Salazar, MD
Overview
Dr. Cesar Salazar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.
Dr. Salazar works at
Locations
El Paso Office1733 Weston Brent Ln Ste A, El Paso, TX 79935 Directions (915) 595-4074
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I will be forever grateful to Dr. Salazar. My oldest daughter became a patient at the age of 16. Her stomachaches were actually an ulcer. After the fact, we found out he doesn’t see children! His patience, kindness and way of putting a scared young girl were amazing. Ten years later, Dr Salazar diagnosed my father with colon cancer. His same gentle ways came through. Also, his referrals of oncologists and surgeon were on point. Pops loved them and the doc. Just turning 50, he’s officially my do
About Dr. Cesar Salazar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1891873212
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hosp/Columbia University College
- Harlem Hosp/Columbia U Coll
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- UNIVERSITY OF EL SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Salazar works at
