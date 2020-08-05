Dr. Cesar Saenz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saenz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cesar Saenz, MD
Overview
Dr. Cesar Saenz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Doral, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital, Hialeah Hospital, Mount Sinai Medical Center and Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Saenz works at
Locations
-
1
Leon Medical Centers LLC8600 Nw 41st St, Doral, FL 33166 Directions (305) 646-3716
-
2
Pasia LLC11501 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33165 Directions (305) 642-5366
Hospital Affiliations
- Coral Gables Hospital
- Hialeah Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saenz?
Dr. Saenz performed a hip replacement on my 90 year old mom with amazing results. The surgery went perfectly and mom is back after only 3 weeks! Aside from his superior medical talent, Dr. Saenz has the best bedside manner I’ve ever experienced. He gave me his cell number and kept me informed every step of the way - before, during and after surgery! With covid19 restrictions, he kept me informed, and comforted.
About Dr. Cesar Saenz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912164658
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- howard university hospital
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- Florida International University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saenz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saenz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saenz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saenz works at
Dr. Saenz has seen patients for Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saenz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saenz speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Saenz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saenz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saenz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saenz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.