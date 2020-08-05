Overview

Dr. Cesar Saenz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Doral, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital, Hialeah Hospital, Mount Sinai Medical Center and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Saenz works at Leon Medical Centers in Doral, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.