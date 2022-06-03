Overview

Dr. Cesar Ortega, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.



Dr. Ortega works at Ortega Medical Clinic in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.