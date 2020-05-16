Overview

Dr. Cesar Orozco, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Tecnologica de Pereira and is affiliated with Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Orozco works at My Endocrinologist PA in Winter Garden, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.