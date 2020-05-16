Dr. Cesar Orozco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orozco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cesar Orozco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cesar Orozco, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Tecnologica de Pereira and is affiliated with Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Orozco works at
Locations
1
My Endocrinologist PA213 S Dillard St Ste 240, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 409-8067
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctors and practice.
About Dr. Cesar Orozco, MD
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003228404
Education & Certifications
- Manati Medical Center
- Universidad Tecnologica de Pereira

Dr. Orozco speaks Spanish.
