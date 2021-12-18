Dr. Cesar Nahas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nahas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cesar Nahas, MD
Overview
Dr. Cesar Nahas, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from St Joseph University Beirut and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.
UT Physicians Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery I - Southeast11914 Astoria Blvd Ste 320, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (713) 574-8694Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
If I could give Dr. Nahas infinite stars I would. This Dr. aside from God has saved my father’s life. He’s a wonderful surgeon and cares about his patients. My father and I are forever grateful. God bless you and thank you for saving my fathers life. He’s the man!
About Dr. Cesar Nahas, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1508866120
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine Houston Texas
- St Joseph University Beirut
