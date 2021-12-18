Overview

Dr. Cesar Nahas, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from St Joseph University Beirut and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.



Dr. Nahas works at UT Physicians Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis of Aorta and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.