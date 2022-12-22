Overview

Dr. Cesar Mora-Esteves, MD is an Urology Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center and John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mora-Esteves works at Urologic Institute Of The High Desert in Apple Valley, CA with other offices in La Quinta, CA, Indio, CA and Palm Desert, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.