Dr. Cesar Bonilla Isaza, MD
Overview
Dr. Cesar Bonilla Isaza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Hospital
Dr. Bonilla Isaza works at
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Winter Garden2000 Fowler Grove Blvd Fl 3, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions
-
2
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Apopka2100 Ocoee Apopka Rd Ste 120, Apopka, FL 32703 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Winter Park
- AdventHealth Apopka
- AdventHealth Winter Garden
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Oviedo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
When your able to speak with other folks who had successful ablations and see other doctors waiting to see him too, witnessed this, it says a lot. The icing on the cake was he supplies his personal cell phone and said text anytime. He did and he replied promptly if not in surgery. It took the anxiety level way down going through my AFIB episodes.
About Dr. Cesar Bonilla Isaza, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Bonilla Isaza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonilla Isaza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonilla Isaza has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonilla Isaza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bonilla Isaza speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonilla Isaza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonilla Isaza.
