Dr. Cesar Holgado, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cesar Holgado, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Cesar B Holgado MD102 James St Ste 203, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions
Cesar B. Holgado, Md, LLC240 Williamson St, Elizabeth, NJ 07202 Directions (908) 994-5453
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Excellent physician who goes to the root cause of your issues. He is not one of those who would write a "pill for every ill". I like his comprehensive and thorough approach. He helped me reverse my autoimmune condition naturally.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1811930027
- Saint Michaels Medical Center
- St Michaels Med Center
- University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery
