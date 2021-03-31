See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Rochester Hills, MI
Dr. Cesar Hidalgo, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Cesar Hidalgo, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
2.5 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Cesar Hidalgo, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Rochester Hills, MI. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Hidalgo works at Cesar D Hidalgo MD PC in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cesar D Hidalgo MD PC
    595 Barclay Cir Ste C, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 852-1777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Stroke
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Stroke

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hidalgo?

    Mar 31, 2021
    On my first visit he spent over an hour with me. His examination was thorough and well-explained. Follow up with several tests were completed. I enjoyed his demeanor. I was invited to be a participant in managing my own health challenges.
    — Mar 31, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Cesar Hidalgo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Cesar Hidalgo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hidalgo to family and friends

    Dr. Hidalgo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hidalgo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Cesar Hidalgo, MD.

    About Dr. Cesar Hidalgo, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477530806
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cesar Hidalgo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hidalgo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hidalgo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hidalgo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hidalgo works at Cesar D Hidalgo MD PC in Rochester Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Hidalgo’s profile.

    Dr. Hidalgo has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hidalgo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hidalgo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hidalgo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hidalgo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hidalgo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Cesar Hidalgo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.