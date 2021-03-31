Dr. Cesar Hidalgo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hidalgo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cesar Hidalgo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cesar Hidalgo, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Rochester Hills, MI. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Hidalgo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cesar D Hidalgo MD PC595 Barclay Cir Ste C, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 852-1777
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hidalgo?
On my first visit he spent over an hour with me. His examination was thorough and well-explained. Follow up with several tests were completed. I enjoyed his demeanor. I was invited to be a participant in managing my own health challenges.
About Dr. Cesar Hidalgo, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1477530806
Education & Certifications
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hidalgo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hidalgo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hidalgo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hidalgo works at
Dr. Hidalgo has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hidalgo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hidalgo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hidalgo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hidalgo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hidalgo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.