Dr. Cesar Guerrero, MD
Overview
Dr. Cesar Guerrero, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL VENEZUELA / LUIS RAZETTI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital.
Locations
Cesar E Guerrero MD3661 S Miami Ave Ste 709, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 856-9517
Hospital Affiliations
- Coral Gables Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
One of the pre-eminent neurosurgeons. It is an honor to be able to meet with him. He displays complete understanding and supreme capability. He has treated countless people who have recovered from the excruciating pain and physical hardship of spinal back injury and neurological conditions. He is a great surgeon to whom my own family owes a great debt of gratitude which we will never be able to forget.
About Dr. Cesar Guerrero, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1386829554
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL VENEZUELA / LUIS RAZETTI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guerrero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guerrero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guerrero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guerrero has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guerrero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Guerrero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerrero.
