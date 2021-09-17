Overview

Dr. Cesar Garcia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITAS JENDERAL ACHMAD YANI (UNJANI) / FAKULTAS KEDOKTERAN and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Garcia works at University Medical Center Of El Paso in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.