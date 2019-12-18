Dr. Cesar Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cesar Fernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cesar Fernandez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Institute Tech De Santo Dom, Esc De Medicine, Faculty De Medicine and is affiliated with DeKalb Regional Medical Center, Gadsden Regional Medical Center, Grandview Medical Center and Riverview Regional Medical Center.
Locations
1
Digestive Disease Specialists900 Goodyear Ave Ste A, Gadsden, AL 35903 Directions (256) 492-3220
Hospital Affiliations
- DeKalb Regional Medical Center
- Gadsden Regional Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
- Riverview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fernandez?
I have been seeing him for 15 years. I have traveled the world over in my 31 year Navy career and I have been treated by the Navy's best doctors. I know good doctors and bad doctors when I see them. Dr Fernandez is one of the best!!! I will continue to see him as long as I liver here.
About Dr. Cesar Fernandez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659363109
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Affiliated Hospitals
- Tulane U
- Institute Tech De Santo Dom, Esc De Medicine, Faculty De Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fernandez speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
