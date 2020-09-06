Dr. Deleon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cesar Deleon, DO
Overview
Dr. Cesar Deleon, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Englewood, FL. They completed their residency with Broward Gener
Dr. Deleon works at
Locations
Millennium Physician Group3000 S Mccall Rd, Englewood, FL 34224 Directions (941) 841-4200
Naples Medical Centerkavitha Gudur MD400 8th St N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 261-5511Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Millennium Physician Group501 Goodlette-Frank Rd N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 430-2520
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- NCH North Naples Hospital
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend him and his staff for the high level of care they have given me.
About Dr. Cesar Deleon, DO
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1134282411
Education & Certifications
- Broward Gener
- Genesys Regional Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deleon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Deleon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Deleon speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Deleon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deleon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deleon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deleon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.