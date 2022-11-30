Dr. Cesar Delaguila, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delaguila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cesar Delaguila, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cesar Delaguila, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center and Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Delaguila works at
Locations
Cesar Delguila, MD3440 Ne Stallings Dr, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Directions (936) 462-8740
Hospital Affiliations
- Nacogdoches Medical Center
- Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Six years ago, I came to the conclusion that my grandfather and father had both died at 74 from a congenital heart issue. I went to Dr. Delaguila and told him I wanted him to get me to 75 years of age. We began a partnership, where he conducted annual tests to try to identify if there was indeed a defect developing. That was when I was 70 years old, and a couple of years later, Dr. D found the answer! It was a developing aneurysm in my aortic root! He also found a complete blockage of the coronary they call the "Widowmaker." He called in the folks at Houston Methodist Debakey Center; and they conducted open heart surgery to fix all my problems. I am alive today, because of Dr. D!
About Dr. Cesar Delaguila, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1225019136
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Henry Ford Hosp
- Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia
