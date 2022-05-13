Dr. Cesar Delatorre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delatorre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cesar Delatorre, MD
Overview
Dr. Cesar Delatorre, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chalfont, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Beth Israel Medical Center and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Locations
Gastrointestinal Associates1600 Horizon Dr Ste 105, Chalfont, PA 18914 Directions
Gastrointestinal Associates1095 Rydal Rd Ste 100, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. de la Torre for years. He takes great care to be thorough & thoughtful with suggestions, resources, diagnoses & meds. And he has an excellent bedside manner!
About Dr. Cesar Delatorre, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delatorre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delatorre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delatorre works at
Dr. Delatorre has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, Hernia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delatorre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Delatorre speaks Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Delatorre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delatorre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delatorre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delatorre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.