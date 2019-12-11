Dr. Cesar Cuadros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cuadros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cesar Cuadros, MD
Overview
Dr. Cesar Cuadros, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Locations
Luis Cuadros MD LLC8232 Louisiana Blvd NE Ste A, Albuquerque, NM 87113 Directions (505) 243-7670
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely love his office. My son is now 4 and was born with a unilateral cleft lip and palate. During my pregnancy, this office sent me a care package (bottles, educational videos to know what to expect) and he met with me while I was pregnant. He has answered every question from then until now, even drew me a diagram to help me understand some technical stuff. His office sent me bottles when needed. He is also a wonderful surgeon.
About Dr. Cesar Cuadros, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cuadros has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cuadros accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cuadros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cuadros speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cuadros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuadros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cuadros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cuadros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.