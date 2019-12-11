See All Plastic Surgeons in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Cesar Cuadros, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.

Dr. Cuadros works at C Luis Cuadros MD in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Luis Cuadros MD LLC
    8232 Louisiana Blvd NE Ste A, Albuquerque, NM 87113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 243-7670

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reduction
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty)
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty)
Gynecomastia

Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 11, 2019
    Absolutely love his office. My son is now 4 and was born with a unilateral cleft lip and palate. During my pregnancy, this office sent me a care package (bottles, educational videos to know what to expect) and he met with me while I was pregnant. He has answered every question from then until now, even drew me a diagram to help me understand some technical stuff. His office sent me bottles when needed. He is also a wonderful surgeon.
    antmicrey — Dec 11, 2019
    About Dr. Cesar Cuadros, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1124033600
    Education & Certifications

    • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
    • Plastic Surgery
