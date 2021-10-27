Overview

Dr. Cesar Corretjer, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este, Dominican Republic.



Dr. Corretjer works at Central Florida Primary Care in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.