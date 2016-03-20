Dr. Cesar Chavez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cesar Chavez, MD
Overview
Dr. Cesar Chavez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Centro, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from KAISER WILHELMS UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Chavez works at
Locations
-
1
El Centro Regional Medical Center1415 Ross Ave, El Centro, CA 92243 Directions (760) 335-3737MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
California Retina Associates1452 S La Brucherie Rd, El Centro, CA 92243 Directions (760) 352-7755
- 3 1498 S La Brucherie Rd Ste A, El Centro, CA 92243 Directions (760) 335-3737
Hospital Affiliations
- El Centro Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chavez?
Saved my sight!
About Dr. Cesar Chavez, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1720082563
Education & Certifications
- KAISER WILHELMS UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chavez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chavez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chavez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chavez works at
Dr. Chavez has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Pterygium and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chavez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chavez speaks Arabic and Spanish.
Dr. Chavez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chavez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chavez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.