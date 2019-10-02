Dr. Cesar Ceballos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ceballos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cesar Ceballos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cesar Ceballos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
Dr. Ceballos works at
Locations
-
1
Core Orthopedics11801 SW 90th St Ste 203, Miami, FL 33186 Directions (305) 596-2828
-
2
Orthomiami7800 SW 87th Ave Ste A110, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 596-2828
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform".
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform".
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ceballos?
MY VISIT WAS SATISFACTORY , I WAS TREATED KINDLY AND GOT ANSWERS FOR ALL MY QUESTIONS AND REQUIREMENTS. DR. CEBALLOS AFTER THREE YEARS OF MY LAST VISIT ,STILL REMEMBERED MY CASE
About Dr. Cesar Ceballos, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952366502
Education & Certifications
- Soar Medicine Associates In Affiliation With Stanford University
- Jackson Memorial Hospital/University of Miami
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Florida International University (Fiu)
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ceballos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ceballos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ceballos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ceballos works at
Dr. Ceballos has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Systemic Chondromalacia and Knee Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ceballos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ceballos speaks Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Ceballos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ceballos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ceballos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ceballos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.