Overview

Dr. Cesar J Bravo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, Carilion New River Valley Medical Center and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bravo works at Carilion Clinic in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.