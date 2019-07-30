Dr. Cesar J Bravo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bravo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cesar J Bravo, MD
Overview
Dr. Cesar J Bravo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, Carilion New River Valley Medical Center and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Roanoke2331 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 510-6200Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
- Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Total shoulder replacement and wonderful results! Actually did the adult thing, followed his directions and to date no issues. Could not be more satisfied...
About Dr. Cesar J Bravo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bravo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bravo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bravo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bravo has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bravo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bravo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bravo.
