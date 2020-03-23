Overview

Dr. Cesar Arias, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Arias works at Amarillo Medical Specialists, LLP in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.