Overview

Dr. Cerima Durakovic-Seremet, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Danvers, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from 882 TRAINING GROUP and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Durakovic-Seremet works at North Shore Physicians Group in Danvers, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.