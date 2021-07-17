Dr. Centrael Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Centrael Evans, MD
Overview
Dr. Centrael Evans, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Evans works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Eye140 Trinity Pl Bldg B, Athens, GA 30607 Directions (706) 546-0170Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Evans?
Absolutely I would!! Dr. Evans, and all of his staff, are not only professional in all they do, but they are also, kind, considerate, compassionate, and put the patients needs, 1st and foremost!!! And old cartoon character I used to watch said, ''I LOVE THOSE MEECES TO PIECES!!!" I'm saying that about the staff of Dr. Evens.
About Dr. Centrael Evans, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1902249139
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans works at
Dr. Evans has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Blepharitis and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Evans speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.