Overview

Dr. Centrael Evans, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Evans works at Georgia Eye in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Blepharitis and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.