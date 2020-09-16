Dr. Cengiz Yucel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yucel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cengiz Yucel, MD
Dr. Cengiz Yucel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from DOKUZ EYLUL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY.
Dr. Yucel works at
Natural Pediatrics LLC155 Polifly Rd Ste 204, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 525-0214
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Yucel have been taking care of my son since he was 1 week old my son is now 5. He is a very professional, caring, very knowledgeable pediatrician totally recommended. Now I have a newborn we are more happy to take our daughter there as well. I already have couple friends taking their kids there as well. If you are looking for a very oriented & professional doctor he is the one.
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- 1144526674
- DOKUZ EYLUL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
Dr. Yucel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yucel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yucel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yucel speaks Turkish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Yucel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yucel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yucel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yucel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.