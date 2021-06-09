Dr. Cen Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cen Zhang, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Neurology Associates222 E 41st St Fl 10, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-7744
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Dr. Zhang is excellent. Professional but friendly, very thorough, knows her stuff. I would strongly recommend her to anyone.
- Vascular Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhang has seen patients for Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.