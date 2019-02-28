Dr. Cem Nasuhoglu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasuhoglu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cem Nasuhoglu, MD
Overview
Dr. Cem Nasuhoglu, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from MARMARA UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY.
Dr. Nasuhoglu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pedi Cardiology Of West Texas1909 W Wall St Ste B, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 570-7334
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nasuhoglu?
We absolutely LOVE Dr Cem Nasuhoglu!! He has been amazing& listens &gives advice to help with whatever my concern may be. He has been by our side since day 1 in the hospital when we found our daughter had a CHD, he took time out of his busy day, to come to our room that evening in Odessa to explain what was going on& what kind of CHD she had. Every visit he continues to reassure me we are doing good. I am beyond blessed & forever greatful!!
About Dr. Cem Nasuhoglu, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1740207604
Education & Certifications
- MARMARA UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Pediatric Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nasuhoglu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nasuhoglu accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nasuhoglu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nasuhoglu works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasuhoglu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasuhoglu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasuhoglu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasuhoglu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.