See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Midland, TX
Dr. Cem Nasuhoglu, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Cem Nasuhoglu, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
3 (21)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Cem Nasuhoglu, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from MARMARA UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY.

Dr. Nasuhoglu works at Pedi Cardiology Of West Texas in Midland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pedi Cardiology Of West Texas
    1909 W Wall St Ste B, Midland, TX 79701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 570-7334

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Chest Pain Evaluation
Coronary Angiogram
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Chest Pain Evaluation
Coronary Angiogram

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nasuhoglu?

    Feb 28, 2019
    We absolutely LOVE Dr Cem Nasuhoglu!! He has been amazing& listens &gives advice to help with whatever my concern may be. He has been by our side since day 1 in the hospital when we found our daughter had a CHD, he took time out of his busy day, to come to our room that evening in Odessa to explain what was going on& what kind of CHD she had. Every visit he continues to reassure me we are doing good. I am beyond blessed & forever greatful!!
    Kristie W in Midland/Paris Tx, TX — Feb 28, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Cem Nasuhoglu, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Cem Nasuhoglu, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nasuhoglu to family and friends

    Dr. Nasuhoglu's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nasuhoglu

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Cem Nasuhoglu, MD.

    About Dr. Cem Nasuhoglu, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740207604
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MARMARA UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cem Nasuhoglu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasuhoglu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nasuhoglu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nasuhoglu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nasuhoglu works at Pedi Cardiology Of West Texas in Midland, TX. View the full address on Dr. Nasuhoglu’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasuhoglu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasuhoglu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasuhoglu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasuhoglu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Cem Nasuhoglu, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.