Dr. Celyne Bueno, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Celyne Bueno, MD is a Hematology Specialist in League City, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
Locations
The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center2280 Gulf Fwy S, League City, TX 77573 Directions (713) 563-0670
- 2 18100 Houston Methodist Dr Ste 320, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (713) 563-0670
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very detailed and on task to get problems fixed or under control. She’svery caring and listens to ones feelings. Glad I found her.
About Dr. Celyne Bueno, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1487850970
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bueno has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bueno accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bueno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bueno. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bueno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bueno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bueno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.