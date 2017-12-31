Overview

Dr. Celyne Bueno, MD is a Hematology Specialist in League City, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.



Dr. Bueno works at MD Anderson Cancer Center League City in League City, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.