See All Psychiatrists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Celso Lobao, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Celso Lobao, MD

Psychiatry
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Celso Lobao, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED.

Dr. Lobao works at Strengthening Foundations Child & Family Counseling in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Family Psychotherapy and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Myleme Harrison, MD
Dr. Myleme Harrison, MD
6 (64)
View Profile
Dr. Dionne Harrison, MD
Dr. Dionne Harrison, MD
8 (28)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Volow, MD
Dr. Michael Volow, MD
6 (20)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Strengthening Foundations Child & Family Counseling
    312 W Millbrook Rd Ste 121, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 672-6766
  2. 2
    Celso B. Lobao MD PA
    3020 Falstaff Rd Ste B, Raleigh, NC 27610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 250-7246

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Family Psychotherapy
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Family Psychotherapy
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Drug and Alcohol Dependence

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MedCost

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lobao?

    Jan 31, 2018
    Dr. Lobao is very patient and brilliant in his diagnosis and treatment.
    Garner, NC — Jan 31, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Celso Lobao, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Celso Lobao, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lobao to family and friends

    Dr. Lobao's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lobao

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Celso Lobao, MD.

    About Dr. Celso Lobao, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447259676
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Residency
    Internship
    • Edward Sparrow Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Celso Lobao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lobao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lobao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lobao accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lobao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lobao works at Strengthening Foundations Child & Family Counseling in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Lobao’s profile.

    Dr. Lobao has seen patients for Family Psychotherapy and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lobao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lobao. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lobao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lobao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lobao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Celso Lobao, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.