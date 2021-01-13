Dr. Celso Agner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Celso Agner, MD
Overview
Dr. Celso Agner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurocritical Care. They graduated from Universidade De Sao Paulo, Faculdade De Medicina and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North.
Locations
Broward Health Physician Group1625 SE 3rd Ave Ste 623, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 712-6427
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Broward Health North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Agnes took a good care of my mom and now I’m also a patient. He’s is patience and very knowledgeable. He cares for his patients and the staff was very helpful. Thank you for everything ????
About Dr. Celso Agner, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, French, German, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1194728964
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Universidade De Sao Paulo, Faculdade De Medicina
- Colegio Bandeirantes
- Neurocritical Care, Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.