Overview

Dr. Celso Acevedo, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Acevedo works at AdventHealth Medical Group in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.