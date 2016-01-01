See All Dermatologists in Evansville, IN
Dr. Celine Mestel, MD

Dermatology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Celine Mestel, MD is a dermatologist in Evansville, IN. Dr. Mestel completed a residency at Suny Downstate Medical Center. She currently practices at Deaconess Clinic and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Mestel is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Deaconess Clinic
    120 SE 4th St, Evansville, IN 47708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 426-6638
  2. 2
    Downtown Dermatology
    421 Chestnut St, Evansville, IN 47713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 426-9855

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Rash
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration

Rash
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Actinic Keratosis
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Warts
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer
Skin Cancer
Skin Tag Removal
Acne
Acne Surgery
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Boil
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Pemphigoid
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bowenoid Papulosis
Dermatomyositis
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Hidradenitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriatic Arthritis
Purpura
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Tinea Versicolor
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • HAP Insurance
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • Sagamore Health Network

About Dr. Celine Mestel, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 10 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • Female
  • 1619235306
Education & Certifications

  • Suny Downstate Medical Center
  • Lenox Hill Hosp
  • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
  • MIT
  • Dermatology
  • Deaconess Hospital
  • University Hospital at Downstate

Patient Satisfaction

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Celine Mestel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mestel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mestel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mestel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mestel has seen patients for Rash, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mestel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mestel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mestel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mestel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mestel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

