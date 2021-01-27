Dr. Leung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Celine Leung, MD
Overview
Dr. Celine Leung, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 381 Park St Ste 200, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 546-8510
Progressive Neurology260 Old Hook Rd Ste 200, Westwood, NJ 07675 Directions (201) 546-8510
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Leung following a head injury. She is excellent- a great listener and teacher. She was detailed in her assessment and explained everything she was looking for. She throughly answered all of my questions explained what my recovery should look like. The appointment was not at all rushed. Her office staff were lovely as well. They were prompt in returning my calls and sending me paperwork when I asked.
About Dr. Celine Leung, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- 1477970630
Education & Certifications
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
