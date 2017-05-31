Dr. Chaya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Celine Chaya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Celine Chaya, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Chaya works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Endocrinology Consultants1168 First Colonial Rd Ste 300, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 496-9020
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chaya?
Dr. Chaya has an excellent physician. She is very patient, empathic and, gentle. She has the ability to really hear her patient's concerns and never under estimates her patient's concerns, thoughts or feelings.
About Dr. Celine Chaya, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1952563181
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaya accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaya works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.