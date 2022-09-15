Dr. Celina Reyes-Hailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyes-Hailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Celina Reyes-Hailey, MD
Overview
Dr. Celina Reyes-Hailey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Reyes-Hailey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tempe Primacare1950 W Frye Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 895-9555
-
2
New Horizons Women's Care1757 E Melrose St, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 895-9555
- 3 1900 W Frye Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 895-9555
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reyes-Hailey?
Dr, Reyes-Hailey is the kindest doctor you'll ever meet. She listens to all your concerns and truly wants to help you. I've been to her office for GYN exams for years. She's smart and explains what needs to be done.
About Dr. Celina Reyes-Hailey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1336213248
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reyes-Hailey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reyes-Hailey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reyes-Hailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reyes-Hailey works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes-Hailey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes-Hailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyes-Hailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyes-Hailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.