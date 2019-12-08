Dr. Celina Mankey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mankey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Celina Mankey, MD
Overview
Dr. Celina Mankey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Lake Hills, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. Mankey works at
Locations
Westlake Concierge Medicine, PLLC1301 S Capital of Texas Hwy Ste 100C, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mankey is great. She is an internal medicine physician but does so much more. Very well trained and caring and always available. Highly recommended and a concierge physician.
About Dr. Celina Mankey, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427048149
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Genl Hosp/Harvard Med Sch
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Princeton U
Dr. Mankey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mankey accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mankey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mankey speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mankey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mankey.
