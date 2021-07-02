Overview

Dr. Celia Valdez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Unm Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Valdez works at UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center in Rio Rancho, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.