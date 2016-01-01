Overview

Dr. Celia Storey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Saint Bernard Parish Hospital.



Dr. Storey works at George Gaethe MD in Metairie, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA and Marrero, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.