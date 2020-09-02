Dr. Celia Mendes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Celia Mendes, MD
Dr. Celia Mendes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
Celia Mendes MD PA1357 Walter Reed Rd Ste 201, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 486-6400
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Mendes was my primary OB/GYN while I was pregnant with our son. I was one of the unlucky few who had severe hyperemesis for my entire pregnancy. I lost 25 lbs during my pregnancy and the hyperemesis was debilitating. On a weekly bases, I went to Dr. Mendes' office where I was placed on IVs for several hours. Everyone, including the nurses, could see how miserable I was and they were amazing and kind throughout the entire pregnancy. Had I been forced to use medical facilities at Ft. Bragg, I do not believe I would have received anywhere near the kind of care that I received from Dr. Mendes and her staff. ; Our son was born in 1996; he is now 24 years old and a college grad. I will always credit Dr. Mendes and her staff for literally keeping me alive during my pregnancy.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1952411498
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Mendes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mendes speaks Portuguese.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.