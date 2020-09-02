Overview

Dr. Celia Mendes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Mendes works at Celia M Mendes MD PA in Fayetteville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.