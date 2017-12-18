Dr. Mamby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Celia Mamby, MD
Overview
Dr. Celia Mamby, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lithonia, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Mamby works at
Locations
Northside Hospital Inc Gcshillandale5700 Hillandale Dr Ste 250, Lithonia, GA 30058 Directions (770) 981-5431
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory Hillandale Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mamby was wonderful. It was a comfortable environment. She is easy to talk to. The wait time was very short. I love her personality!
About Dr. Celia Mamby, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mamby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mamby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mamby works at
Dr. Mamby has seen patients for Bone Marrow Biopsy, Anemia and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mamby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mamby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mamby.
