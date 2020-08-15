See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Celia Dominguez, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Celia Dominguez, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Dominguez works at Valerie M Wang MD in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Valerie M Wang MD
    1319 Punahou St Ste 610, Honolulu, HI 96826 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Amenorrhea

Abnormal Menstruation
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Amenorrhea
Asherman Syndrome
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Cervical Polyps
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Genital Disorders
Female Infertility
Female Pseudohermaphrodism
Female Reproductive Toxicity
Fertility Preservation
Gender Dysphoria
Gynecologic Disorders
Hypothalamic Amenorrhea
Infertility
Male Infertility
Menopause
Menstrual Cramps
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menstrual Migraine
Miscarriages
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cysts
Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome (OHSS)
Ovarian Insufficiency Due to FSH Resistance
Ovulatory Dysfunction
Perimenopause
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders
Premenstrual Syndrome
Primary Amenorrhea
Routine Gynecological Care
Sexual Desire Disorders
Sexual Development Disorders
Sexual Disorders
Sexual Dysfunction
Sexual Pain Disorders
Sexual Precocity, Familial, Gonadotropin-Independent, Male-Limited
Symptomatic Menopause
Tubal Adhesion
Tubal Block
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Polyp
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
    • Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 15, 2020
    Doctor D has been our Angel for about a year now, but TTC for almost 5 years now. She performed 3 IUI's on me based on an exam done a year prior, and each time we met she took the time to thoroughly review processes and results with us. She even took the time to comfort us, as if she was our therapist. After 3 attempts with IUI, she recommended a more elaborate exam of the uterus, at which point she discovered my tubes were now blocked, and referred me as a viable patient for IVF. As anybody in this journey knows, it is the longest journey that I'm sure can be rewarding in the long-run. Doctor D makes this journey manageable, and I can truly say she is a Heaven sent Angel. I know a few friends who saw/or currently seeing her, and everybody says the same. She even found endo on my friend that has seen a few other clinics previously. Thank you Doctor D, for all the miracle work you do for endless days.
    About Dr. Celia Dominguez, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1508895210
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California San Diego Medical Center
    • Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical School
    • George Washington University School Of Medicine
    • George Wash University
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Celia Dominguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dominguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dominguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dominguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dominguez works at Valerie M Wang MD in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Dominguez’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Dominguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dominguez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dominguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dominguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

