Overview

Dr. Celia Blackburn, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah|University Of Utah School Of Medicine|University of Utah|University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital and Lds Hospital.



Dr. Blackburn works at Intermountain Healthcare in Bountiful, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.