Dr. Celestine Detrana, MD
Dr. Celestine Detrana, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Celestine Marie Detrana MD4220 ROLAND RD, Indianapolis, IN 46228 Directions (317) 299-8072
I have found Dr. Detrana to be thoughtful, kind, wise and understanding. She is extremely knowledgeable and very generous with her time. She really cares about people and I would not hesitate to recommend her strongly.
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Detrana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
