Dr. Celestia Higano, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (4)
42 years of experience
Dr. Celestia Higano, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS.

Dr. Higano works at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance at South Lake Union in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Seattle Cancer Care Alliance
    825 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA 98109 (206) 288-7222

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Prostate Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening
Secondary Malignancies
Prostate Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening

Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 19, 2020
    I have been a 13 year patient of Dr. Higano. I have experienced her as empathetic and very professional. Few doctors will sit down with a patient for 45 minutes and explain medical matters in layman's terms. I trust her expertise and largely credit her with saving my life.
    Richard W. Wright — Apr 19, 2020
    About Dr. Celestia Higano, MD

    Medical Oncology
    42 years of experience
    English, French
    1972689727
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS
    Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Celestia Higano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Higano is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Higano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Higano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Higano works at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance at South Lake Union in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Higano's profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Higano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higano.

