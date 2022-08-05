Dr. Celeste Lantis, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lantis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Celeste Lantis, DDS
Overview
Dr. Celeste Lantis, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Lantis works at
Locations
-
1
Rivergate Dental Care13113 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28278 Directions (704) 270-4081
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lantis?
When I walked in the office, the receptionist and others was smiling and greeted me, then checked me in. Dr. Lantis and her staff was great! She talked me through the entire process. I had 3 teeth filled and it was pain free. I had a great experience and highly recommend Rivergate Dental Care (Dr. Lantis). The only issue that I have got to work through is my insurance. I called United Health Care a week before I had my appointment, I was told that this visit would be 100% covered. This is not the first time I had service, then I was billed for a balance. But again, this does not reflect on the service that I had with Dr. Lantis and staff. Again, I recommend Rivergate Dental Care! Thank you again, Dr. Lantis and staff!
About Dr. Celeste Lantis, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1194012559
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lantis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lantis accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lantis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lantis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lantis works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lantis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lantis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lantis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lantis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.