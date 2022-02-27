Dr. Celeste Jacque, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Celeste Jacque, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Celeste Jacque, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Dr. Jacque works at
Locations
Celeste A. Jacque MD201 S Livingston Ave Ste 1A, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 994-1500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jacque was patient and spent many years helping me recover from addiction and manage my mental health. I have seen several psychiatrists and they all seemed disinterested and trying to push medication, but she did her best to accomodate me while enforcing the necessary steps needed for a full recovery.
About Dr. Celeste Jacque, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1194765206
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacque has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacque accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacque. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacque.
