Dr. Celeste Enriquez, MD
Overview
Dr. Celeste Enriquez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicopee, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.
Locations
1
Riverbend Medical Group444 Montgomery St, Chicopee, MA 01020 Directions (413) 594-3111
2
Valley Medical Group Laboratory238 Northampton St, Easthampton, MA 01027 Directions (413) 529-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Enriquez for a few years now as my primary care physician. She is always friendly and listens to your health concerns. I have only one, albeit slight, complaint to share and that would be that sometimes she opposes certain medications or alternative practices that you might suggest. Again, I haven't found this to be a big deal, as I still see her. Just an FYI.
About Dr. Celeste Enriquez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
